The School of Art seeks a talented writer for an Arts Writer Internship (Job Number 4776 at TTU Student Employment) beginning in the fall semester or sooner if available.



POSITION REQUIREMENTS: Excellent writing skills (writing examples of previous work will be requested),

Outgoing personality (for the interviews),

Interest in the Arts,

Applicant MUST BE Federal Work Study eligible. This will be a part-time student worker position (16-20 hours weekly) and it pays minimum wage.

For an interview, please send an email to Joe Arredondo , Director of Landmark Arts . Include a résumé if available.







The job will entail writing short articles about art events (exhibitions, lectures, symposia, etc.) and conducting interviews with students, faculty and alumni about their creative research for publication on social media, e-newsletters, and various websites and blogs. Posted:

8/1/2018



Jose Arredondo



joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



School of Art



Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 8/22/2018



School of Art



