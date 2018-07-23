This is a research study that takes about 60 minutes to complete. The study is open to mothers and their 9-12 year old children. All families would complete a packet of questionnaires either at their home or in the Child and Family Research lab based on their preference. The goal of the study is to learn more about protective factors in the parent-child relationship as they relate to child anxiety and depression.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.