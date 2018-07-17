The Graduate Writing Center offers 50-minute, collaborative sessions to help students develop their writing projects, progress towards writing goals, and grow their skills as writers and researchers. Experienced writing consultants provide feedback at any stage of the writing process – from brainstorming or planning to revision.

Consultations are available Monday – Thursday from 9a – 4p, and on Friday from 9a – noon. Consultations are one-to-one and can take place onsite or online. Visit our website or call 742-2476, ext.1 to book an appointment.