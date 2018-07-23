The goal of this Faculty Fellowship is to strengthen the STEP Program and continue development of a STEM education network. Possible projects and deliverables will develop through discussion with the STEP Program Administrator and TLPDC staff, but could include Discipline-based Education Research (DBER) projects, extramural proposal preparation, development of workshops or resources related to inclusive teaching practices in STEM classes, teaching consultations with interested STEM faculty members, or other ideas to supplement existing programs and resources. Please click here to learn more Posted:

