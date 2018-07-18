Seniors applying to graduate school next year, APPLY NOW to join the McNair Scholars Program! The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is funding GRE prep courses (worth $1,200), application consulting, research seminars, and graduate school visits for twelve rising seniors that fit the following eligibility requirements:

First Generation College Students with Limited Income

OR

Under-represented minority students



APPLY NOW because the deadline is July 23rd. The application only takes ten minutes to complete.



Contact latricia.phillips@ttu.edu if you have any questions regarding the program or application.

7/18/2018



Tricia Phillips



latricia.phillips@ttu.edu



PI Elizabeth Sharp





