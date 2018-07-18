TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FREE GRE PREP & GRAD SCHOOL VISITS

Seniors applying to graduate school next year, APPLY NOW to join the McNair Scholars Program!

The Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is funding GRE prep courses (worth $1,200), application consulting, research seminars, and graduate school visits for twelve rising seniors that fit the following eligibility requirements: 

First Generation College Students with Limited Income

OR

Under-represented minority students 


The application only takes ten minutes to complete. APPLY NOW because the deadline is July 23rd.


Contact latricia.phillips@ttu.edu if you have any questions regarding the program or application.
7/18/2018

Tricia Phillips

latricia.phillips@ttu.edu

PI Elizabeth Sharp


