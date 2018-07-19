TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Need a lab science core curriculum course?

Physical Geography addresses all topics of the physical environment: natural and human impacted. If you want to learn more about the environment; this is the course for you.

There is a once a week two hour lab with many times available
7/19/2018

Linda Jones

linda.jones@ttu.edu

Geosciences


