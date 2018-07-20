Program Overview

This one-year STEM-designated program consists of 12 courses. Students will learn how to use advanced technologies to manipulate big data, utilize rigorous statistical methods to interpret the data, and obtain the business skills necessary to translate their understanding into actionable organizational strategies. Course topics include statistics, technology, and business, as well as courses integrating the three areas.

Graduates can expect to find employment in data science, business analytics, business intelligence, and big data fields – some of the most rapidly growing areas in business as well as in medicine and the applied sciences. With the Rawls College's low tuition rates and one-year completion time, this program offers an excellent return on investment for students.

Industry Demand

Industry demand for qualified data scientists has exceeded the supply. A McKinsey Global Institute report estimates that by 2018, "the United States alone could face a shortage of 140,000 to 190,000 people with deep analytical skills as well as 1.5 million managers and analysts with the know-how to use the analysis of big data to make effective decisions." In fact, the Harvard Business Review called data science the "sexiest job of the 21st century." There is no industry that will be untouched by the demand for data scientists who can effectively interpret large amounts of data and communicate findings.



