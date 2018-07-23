The McNair Scholars Program is currently hiring faculty mentors!

The TRiO Ronald E. McNair Scholars Program prepares undergraduate students demonstrating strong academic potential for graduate research. Program components include an 8-week summer internship, research opportunities with faculty mentors, GRE preparation, participation in research conferences, and regular seminars/workshops on the research and graduate school application process.



Faculty mentoring is one of the most critical aspects of the McNair Scholars Program. Mentors are asked to commit their time, share knowledge and insight, and guide McNair Scholars through the research process and the completion of a research project. Mentors are also asked to provide full support to McNair Scholars for the duration of their undergraduate career by introducing respective fields and professional networks, assisting with the graduate school process, and empowering and instilling confidence within their endeavors.

Mentors must have the following to be eligible:

Doctoral degree in area of competency (psychology, education, math, science or STEM-related field, etc.)

Minimum of 2-3 years of teaching experiences in area of subject competency

Professional or personal experiences in overcoming barriers similar to those confronting Project Participants

Looking to become a mentor? Apply Here.



If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact LaTricia Phillips, Interim Assistant Director, at latricia.phillips@ttu.edu or call the office at 834-2885