How are your tax dollars and donations being spent? Are the programs being managed in such a way that they are doing what they are supposed to do, and doing it in an efficient way? How might they be changed to be more effective? Have you ever wanted to know how to figure this out for yourself? Have you ever needed to know how to follow how grant funds are being managed? Then this is the class for you! HDFS 6390 is a graduate level class in Program Evaluation. I will also allow a few seniors to enroll in the class if you are within 12 hours of graduation and have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA. In the class, we will learn the basics of program evaluation in addition to actually developing and running a portion of a program evaluation. The class is HDFS 6390. It will be offered on Wednesday afternoons from 3-6 pm in Fall, 2018. Posted:

7/23/2018



Originator:

Mitzi Ziegner



Email:

mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies





Categories

Academic

