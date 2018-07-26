We believe that a specific women's network can help female colleagues form a critical mass, strong enough to break down historical barriers and build a more representative workforce. By speaking openly and working together, women can make their voices heard, develop their careers and tip the balance towards a fairer organization. Join us for a number of forums on various topics. All women staff are encouraged to attend.

Upcoming Events: 2nd Thursday of the month

August 9, noon - 12:50PM, TLPDC 153

How can I join?

Pick a date and attend one or more of our events

Register using the TLPDC web site; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/

using the TLPDC web site; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/ Click on "Find an Event" under Quick Links

Search for Women Staff Network and register

Note: there is limited seating of 30 per meeting and lunch is provided by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335