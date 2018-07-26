TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Women Staff Network Meeting

We believe that a specific women's network can help female colleagues form a critical mass, strong enough to break down historical barriers and build a more representative workforce. By speaking openly and working together, women can make their voices heard, develop their careers and tip the balance towards a fairer organization. Join us for a number of forums on various topics.  All women staff are encouraged to attend.

Upcoming Events: 2nd Thursday of the month

  • August 9, noon - 12:50PM, TLPDC 153

How can I join?

  • Pick a date and attend one or more of our events
  • Register using the TLPDC web site; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/
  • Click on "Find an Event" under Quick Links
  • Search for Women Staff Network and register
  • Note: there is limited seating of 30 per meeting and lunch is provided by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies. 

CONTACT:  Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335
Posted:
7/26/2018

Originator:
Patricia Earl

Email:
patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu

Department:
Womens Studies Program


Categories