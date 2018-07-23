ENGL 3367 is an applied research class where you will learn the key concepts and methods of user experience research. This class will:

Prepare you to design and conduct usability tests

Use industry-standard tools and techniques to study usability and user experience

Allow you to work with a REAL client

Conduct tests in the usability research lab on campus

Contribute to the CL plan (technological literacy) Students who complete this class gain valuable skills in usability research, user experience, and user-centered design that are highly sought by employers. Prerequisites include ENGL 2311 or ENGL 3365.





Enroll today! This class occurs on Tues/Thurs from 3:30 - 4:50 pm. Search CRN 13775. Email eleanor.mode@ttu.edu with any registration questions.