ENGL 3367 is an applied research class where you will learn the key concepts and methods of user experience research. This class will:
- Prepare you to design and conduct usability tests
- Use industry-standard tools and techniques to study usability and user experience
- Allow you to work with a REAL client
- Conduct tests in the usability research lab on campus
- Contribute to the CL plan (technological literacy)
Students who complete this class gain valuable skills in usability research, user experience, and user-centered design that are highly sought by employers. Prerequisites include ENGL 2311 or ENGL 3365.
Enroll today! This class occurs on Tues/Thurs from 3:30 - 4:50 pm. Search CRN 13775. Email eleanor.mode@ttu.edu with any registration questions.