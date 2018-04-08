“Swing Dance” began in the United States in the 1920s and 1930s with the evolution of jazz music. The term refers to a variety of partner dances such as the Lindy Hop, Jitterbug, Charleston and the Shag.

Swing Dancing is the third event in the Summer Dance Series hosted by the Office of International Affairs at Texas Tech. The event will feature a jazz band with an instructor who will teach the steps to the Lindy Hop. There will also be a brief history of jazz music with its beginnings in New Orleans in the early 20th century to the spread of jazz throughout Europe and the rest of the world after World War II.

International Cultural Center

601 Indiana Avenue

Lubbock, Texas 70409

Sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation.

For more information: 806-742-3667 www.depts.ttu.edu/international