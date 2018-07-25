Empower is the official Texas Tech University System crowdfunding platform that supports the efforts of students, faculty, staff, and university programs as they raise funds for research, scholarships, special projects and more.

This service is free and open to registered TTU student organizations, competitive sports and academic teams, full-time faculty, certain TTU staff members, schools, colleges, institutes, and departments.

For more information about Empower and to fill out a project application visit https://crowdfund.give2tech.com.

If you have any additional questions about Empower or getting a project started, please email Maggie Matella at mail.annualgiving@ttu.edu.