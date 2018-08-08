|
Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the dining locations or with Top Tier Catering starting in August! Apply now!
Advantages to working for Hospitality Services:
• Flexible schedule – we can work around your class schedule (you can work anytime between 6AM-2AM, 7 days a week)
• Holidays off (e.g. Winter Break, Spring Break)
• Competitive pay rates and fast advancement opportunities
• Training Pay raises
• No Social Security Tax withheld
• Discounted meals and free fountain drinks while at work
Applying is easy!
1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu OR
2. Apply in person at Hospitality Services at the Wiggins Complex. We have printed applications you can fill out by hand.
Please be sure to attach your fall class schedule with your application.
If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360
