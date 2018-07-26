The American Southwest is a border territory where cultures meet and mix. The region brings to mind open spaces, American exceptionalism, and historical clashes between cowboys and Indians. A frontier spirit lives here, but so do stories of alien colonization, gothic terror, and surreal, magical worlds. We will explore these literary portrayals of the Southwest by focusing on desert spaces as we consider Anglo, Latinx, and American Indian cultures of the region. Wednesdays at 6 - 8:50 pm (online).