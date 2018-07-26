How would you like to join the team that raises more than $500,000 for Texas Tech? Flex those communication muscles and make a real difference at Texas Tech by working at the Annual Giving Call Center. We are looking for talented TTU students to join our team this summer and continue work in the fall semester.

Become a Texas Tech Employee

Pay at $8.50

Evening Hours

Flexible Scheduling

Every Saturday Off

On Campus Location

Opportunity to Meet Deans

Make an Impact in Fundraising

Relaxed Atmosphere

Great Resume Builder (Some students raise over $100,000 during their career at the Call Center!)

Apply today by filling out a short application here. Spots are filling up! please email ttucallcenter@gmail.com with any questions