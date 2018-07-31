Members of the Texas Tech University community will host a one of a kind summit focusing on sexual harassment in the academy. "Ending Sexual Harassment in the Academy" is set for August 15-17, 2018 and will be hosted in the Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center in the TTU Library.



It is no doubt that the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements reflect a watershed moment in the history of the US and the world. Inspired by these movements, we believe that it is time for academics to come (back) together and form novel and public solutions in response to the pervasive and insidious problem of sexism and the intersectional forces of racism, classism, and heterosexism within higher education.





Although women on college campuses, women faculty and academic programs such as Women's & Gender Studies have long examined structural inequalities and led the way for decades, we are living through a time of increased awareness and willingness to engage in action.





We are inviting all members of the academic community who want to be part of the solution to participate in a summit to connect, brainstorm, share ideas and stories, offer concrete recommendations, and formulate action plans to move forward. Some of the featured experts include: Dr. Menah Pratt-Clarke, Vice Provost for Inclusion and Diversity at Virginia Tech; Andrea Piño, American women's rights and civil rights activist, blogger for the Huffington Post, and director of policy and support and co-founder of End Rape on Campus; Dr. Vicki Magley, Professor, Psychological Sciences at the University of Connecticut; and Jessica Luther, a freelance journalist and author of Unsportsmanlike Conduct: College Football and the Politics of Rape (2016).





We envision the summit to be an inclusive and productive space, filled with committed faculty, staff, students and administrators who are willing to engage deeply with these issues, listen to multiple voices, and to roll up their sleeves to take incisive action.

is open for all students ($15*), staff ($35), faculty/administrators/community ($55). Check out our web site for a list of featured speakers, schedule and to register. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/sexualharassmentsummit.php

* Student Hardship Discount: we want to ensure that everyone has a chance to attend this summit; therefore we are offering a limited number of deeply discounted registrations for students to help offset the cost. Please email Dr. Elizabeth Sharp as soon as possible to apply for this opportunity.





Supporters

We are grateful for the following administrative offices and departments for their support; Office of the President, Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources (CASNR), College of Education, Whitacare College of Engineering, Gender Equity Council, College of Media & Communication, Rawls College of Business, Risk Intervention & Safety Education (RISE), School of Law, Texas Tech Athletics (Leadership Academy), Women's & Gender Studies, and the Women's Staff Network.





CONTACT: Dr. Elizabeth Sharp, Professor, HDFS, or Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies