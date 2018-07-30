HDFS 5321 (Family Theory) is a graduate course offered for the Fall 2018 semester. In this course, I will focus on the social science theories that are considered particularly relevant to close personal/family relationships (e.g., spousal, sibling and/or parent-child relationships). These theories address issues (e.g., power, conflict, communication) that can be pertinent to group dynamics/interactions as well. Some theories will be considered in a historical context, but the primary emphasis will be placed upon the theories’ current status. The course will focus on the central tenets or elements of the theories. In addition, there will be an emphasis on the application of theory to research, teaching, policy and/or practice.

The class meetings will not be limited exclusively to a lecture format. Rather, I will use a combination of teaching techniques/resources (e.g., lecture, media, discussion, observational activities). All of the techniques/resources will be focused on the course topics, but will provide some variety in the learning experiences.

I hope that this information is helpful to you. Please feel free to contact me at Jacki.Fitzpatrick@ttu.edu if you have additional questions/comments about this information. Please be mindful that my email address is case-specific. It requires a capital “J” and capital “F”; all other letters must be lower-case. Thank you for your attention.