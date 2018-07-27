TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Bright Undergraduate Kinesiology or Biological Science Students Needed

RESEARCH OPPORTUNITY

The Vascular Health Laboratory is looking for bright undergraduate students to assist in data collection and other responsibilities in the laboratory (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ksm/research_lab/vasc_hlth.php) directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa.

Benefits include:

You will gain useful knowledge pertaining to your field of study

You will learn about different techniques for observing….

· Blood flow of brachial and femoral arteries (Doppler ultrasound)

· Microvascular oxygenation

· Aortic and carotid blood pressures and hemodynamics (Pulse wave analysis)

· Arterial stiffness (Pulse wave velocity and Carotid artery structure)

You will gain experience in working with older populations



Time commitment will be anywhere between 4-10 hrs/week

If interested, please contact Stephen.fischer@ttu.edu or arun.maharaj@ttu.edu to learn more.

Posted:
7/27/2018

Originator:
Stephen Fischer

Email:
stephen.fischer@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories