RESEARCH OPPORTUNITY

The Vascular Health Laboratory is looking for bright undergraduate students to assist in data collection and other responsibilities in the laboratory (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/ksm/research_lab/vasc_hlth.php) directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa.



Benefits include:



You will gain useful knowledge pertaining to your field of study



You will learn about different techniques for observing….



· Blood flow of brachial and femoral arteries (Doppler ultrasound)



· Microvascular oxygenation



· Aortic and carotid blood pressures and hemodynamics (Pulse wave analysis)



· Arterial stiffness (Pulse wave velocity and Carotid artery structure)



You will gain experience in working with older populations







Time commitment will be anywhere between 4-10 hrs/week



If interested, please contact Stephen.fischer@ttu.edu or arun.maharaj@ttu.edu to learn more.