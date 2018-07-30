Chris Young. After a tremendous response to the initial winter run of his Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour, Chris has added 9 more shows. He will visit Lubbock, TX on Sept. 14 at United Supermarkets Arena with special guests Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.



Tickets and VIP packages for the Lubbock, TX date of Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour are on sale NOW through Select-a-Seat Lubbock,



ABOUT CHRIS YOUNG:



7/30/2018



Originator:

Cindy Harper



Email:

CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



Department:

United Spirit Arena





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

