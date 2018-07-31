



WWE Live comes to Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena at 5:00 pm Sunday, September 9.This will be your chance to see...WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Samoa JoeUnited States Championship Match:United States Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

.... plus many more of your favorite WWE Superstars! (card subject to change).Tickets are on sale now at www.selectaseatlubbock.com , 806-770-2000 and in person at Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets.Tickets start at $15, plus applicable fees.Visit www.wwe.com for more details.

