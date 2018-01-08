Every Wednesday this summer, the TTU Outdoor Pursuits Center will be running a Belay Fundamentals climbing course, aimed at teaching you basic climbing techniques such as how to belay, how to tie the climbing knot, and how to use a belay harness.





The cost of the class is $10. Following completion of the one-day, 1.5 hour class, you will come back on another day to "test out" and exhibit that you retained the material.





When you pass, a "Fundamentals of Belay Certified" membership will be added to your Rec membership and you will have belay access to the climbing wall for a year! This includes perks such as access to the bouldering wall outside of wall hours and access to our Lead Climbing course!