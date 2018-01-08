TTU HomeTechAnnounce

CLIMBING WALL CLASS
Every Wednesday this summer, the TTU Outdoor Pursuits Center will be running a Belay Fundamentals climbing course, aimed at teaching you basic climbing techniques such as how to belay, how to tie the climbing knot, and how to use a belay harness. 

The cost of the class is $10. Following completion of the one-day, 1.5 hour class, you will come back on another day to "test out" and exhibit that you retained the material.

When you pass, a "Fundamentals of Belay Certified" membership will be added to your Rec membership and you will have belay access to the climbing wall for a year! This includes perks such as access to the bouldering wall outside of wall hours and access to our Lead  Climbing course!
Posted:
7/26/2018

Originator:
Anna Claire Beasley

Email:
annaclaire.beasley@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 8/1/2018

Location:
TTU Rec Center Climbing Wall

