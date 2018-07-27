The TTUHSC IT Division is in search of a Graduate Assistant Technical Writer for the 2018 to 2019 academic year. The position is open to on-site students only.

The Graduate Assistant Technical Writer will work in the Programming, Applications, and Web Services (PAWS) department. The complete job description is posted to the TTU System careers website under job requisition number 14571BR.

If you have questions about the position, please feel free to email shayla.corprew@ttuhsc.edu. Applications must be submitted online through the TTU System careers website.

Thanks!