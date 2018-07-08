TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Security research in need of participants

The Dr. Serwadda research group is collecting data for an experiment involving cybersecurity and mobile phones. The data collection from participants consists of:

  1. Repeating numbers into a cell phone.
  2. Repeating numbers into a cell phone which the participant reads from a prompt.
  3. Answering questions about topics such as favorite food, favorite book, etc...

The participants will be paid $10. The data collection will happen over the span of 2 sessions, 30-40 minute each.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
8/7/2018

Originator:
Zachary Lefevre

Email:
zach.lefevre@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories