The Dr. Serwadda research group is collecting data for an experiment involving cybersecurity and mobile phones. The data collection from participants consists of:

Repeating numbers into a cell phone. Repeating numbers into a cell phone which the participant reads from a prompt. Answering questions about topics such as favorite food, favorite book, etc...

The participants will be paid $10. The data collection will happen over the span of 2 sessions, 30-40 minute each.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.