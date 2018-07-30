TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Want a Great On-Campus Job that Doesn’t Tie Up Your Nights or Weekends?

***Please note that I will need another application from you if you applied for an earlier position with our department!***

*Must be in good standing to apply*

Starting pay is $7.50/hour.  All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, 16-20 hours per week. I will work around your class schedule!

Job Description:

Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions

 

Primary Duties:

·         Process incoming Admissions mail

·         Scan, index, and file high volumes of transcripts and other admissions documents.

·         Answer phones on the admissions call center

o   This includes application status checks, giving information on applications, events, and deadlines, and reassigning calls when needed.

·         Train on admissions policies, procedures, and important dates.

 

Occasional Duties:

·         Assist full-time staff members in cleaning office areas such as desks, supply cabinets, break room, etc.

·         Deliver paperwork and admissions items to other departments
Posted:
7/30/2018

Originator:
Aaron Chavarria

Email:
aaron.chavarria@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions


Categories