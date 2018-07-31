Veterans Needed for a Horseback Riding Research Study
The Equine-Assisted Counseling and Wellness Lab in collaboration with the Research
Intervention Lab at Texas Tech University are looking for veterans who experience symptoms
of posttraumatic stress to help us on a research project about the effects of therapeutic
horseback riding on veteran’s health and wellbeing. This study involves participating in a 1
hour per week, 6-week horseback riding program at the Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding and
Therapy Center. In order to understand how time with horses may improve veterans’ health,
we will ask participants to complete some questionnaires and physical tests before, during,
and after the horseback riding program. Participants’ time commitment will be approximately
11 hours. There is no cost to participate.
For more information, or if you are interested in participating, please contact the research
team by phone at 806-834-5894 or email Kandis.cazenave@ttu.edu.
Principal Investigator
Katy Schroeder, Ph.D., NCC
Assistant Professor, Companion Animal Science
Department of Animal and Food Sciences
Texas Tech University
Phone 806-834-5894
Fax 806-742-4003
katy.schroeder@ttu.edu
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech
University.