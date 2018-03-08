TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Remnant Trust Student Scholar Award
The Remnant Trust and Texas Tech University are offering a Student Scholar Award for a Texas Tech University undergraduate or graduate student to do individual research using documents from The Remnant Trust Collection to create and curate an exhibit, as well as make a presentation to the university and wider community. The successful candidate will receive $3000 for this one-semester project.

Please submit application by October 15, 2018. 

Please visit: www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/remnant-trust/student-opportunities/student-scholar.php or email Alex Root at alex.root@ttu.edu for more information.
8/3/2018

Alexander Root

alex.root@ttu.edu

Remnant Trust


