The Remnant Trust and Texas Tech University are offering an Internship for a Texas Tech University undergraduate or graduate student. A truly unique opportunity to interested parties, The Remnant Trust internship allows students a "hands-on" experience in which they work with 1st edition, early edition, and manuscript works part of our Collection. The internship will be for Fall semester 2018.

The successful candidate will receive a paid internship for this one-semester opportunity. Students will be expected to commit 10 to 15 hours per week working closely with The Remnant Trust and other special collection librarians toward learning about daily operations, research and archiving collection, and working on projects for The Remnant Trust.

Please visit www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/remnant-trust/student-opportunities/student-internship.php or email Alex Root at alex.root@ttu.edu for more information.