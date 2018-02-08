The Heart of Lubbock Community Garden is located at the corner of 21st Street and Avenue X (behind the McDonald's on 19th). It is FREE to join and provides nutritious and delicious food to the community. Don't worry if you do not have a green thumb, we are there to teach you! When you volunteer, you get to take home food.







All are welcome to attend our next meeting, August 2nd at 6 pm to learn more!











Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartoflubbockgarden





Instagram: @lubbockcommunitygarden





Gmail: lubbockcommunitygarden@gmail.com





We are always looking for volunteers, so get involved in a fun way with you community today!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.