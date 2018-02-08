TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join a FREE community Garden!
The Heart of Lubbock Community Garden is located at the corner of 21st Street and Avenue X (behind the McDonald's on 19th). It is FREE to join and provides nutritious and delicious food to the community. Don't worry if you do not have a green thumb, we are there to teach you! When you volunteer, you get to take home food.

All are welcome to attend our next meeting, August 2nd at 6 pm to learn more!

Check us out on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/heartoflubbockgarden

Instagram: @lubbockcommunitygarden

Gmail: lubbockcommunitygarden@gmail.com

We are always looking for volunteers, so get involved in a fun way with you community today!
 
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
8/1/2018

Originator:
Elizabeth Roesler

Email:
elizabeth.roesler@ttu.edu

Department:
Natural Resources Management

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 8/2/2018

Location:
2324 21st Street

