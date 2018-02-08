“Whey” To Go Study – Protein Supplementation study
Could be your gateway to a healthier you.
A 13 week study to identify the benefits of whey protein on blood pressure
- You may be asked to drink a 30g whey protein shake before lunch and dinner for 12 weeks
- 5 visits (~1-2 hours per visit) to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management, TTU
- Measurements: Blood pressure, body composition, energy expenditure, muscle strength, food
- intake, physical activity, satiety and hunger
Benefits
- Know your - Blood pressure, Fat & muscle mass, Energy expenditure, Muscle strength
- Participants will receive $60.00 as compensation
You may be eligible if you are,
Healthy, 19-45 years, with a BMI between 25- 40 , not doing regular exercise or lifting weights
Email or Call to find our more
Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga
Email: nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu
Phone: 806-834-6191
Principle investigator: Dr. Emily Dhurandhar, Assistant Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. emily.dhurandhar@ttu.edu, 806-834-6556.
This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.