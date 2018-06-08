TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Participate “Whey To Go” protein supplementation study and receive $60!

“Whey” To Go Study – Protein Supplementation study

Could be your gateway to a healthier you.

A 13 week study to identify the benefits of whey protein on blood pressure

  • You may be asked to drink a 30g whey protein shake before lunch and dinner for 12 weeks
  • 5 visits (~1-2 hours per visit) to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management, TTU
  • Measurements: Blood pressure, body composition, energy expenditure, muscle strength, food
  • intake, physical activity, satiety and hunger

Benefits
  • Know your - Blood pressure, Fat & muscle mass, Energy expenditure, Muscle strength
  • Participants will receive $60.00 as compensation

You may be eligible if you are, 


Healthy, 19-45 years, with a BMI between 25- 40 , not doing regular exercise or lifting weights
 

Email or Call to find our more

Dr. Nadeeja Wijayatunga

Email: nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu

Phone: 806-834-6191

Principle investigator: Dr. Emily Dhurandhar, Assistant Professor, Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Texas Tech University. emily.dhurandhar@ttu.edu, 806-834-6556.  

This protocol was approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
8/6/2018

Originator:
Nadeeja Wijayatunga

Email:
nadeeja.wijayatunga@ttu.edu

Department:
Kinesiology and Sport Management


Categories