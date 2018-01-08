We are looking for adults that 1) are highly fit and exercise regularly, 2) average fitness that exercise a few days a week and 3) those that do not exercise to participate in a research study that will understand how fitness affects the microbiome and the small and large blood vessel function. The study will be conducted at Texas Tech University in the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management Building (Exercise and Thermal Integrative Physiology Laboratory).







In this study, participants will perform an incremental exercise test to determine fitness levels and rest while small (skin) and large (brachial and brain) vessel blood flow measurements will assess vascular health before and after the exercise test. A blood and stool sample collection and 7-day physical activity measurement will be obtained for this study. This study will involve 2 visits that may last 3 hours each visit. Research participation is completely voluntary. All test will be available free to the participant.







Participants must not have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, previous cardiac disease, smoke, pregnant, and/or have renal/neurological/retinal disorders, medications that affect cardiovascular function and/or be takin anti-inflammatory drugs. For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Eric Rivas at rivaslab109@gmail.com or by phone at 806-834-8563.







This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.