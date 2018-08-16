|
Dr. Megan La Peyre is with the USGS Louisiana Cooperative Fish & Wildlife Research Unit, School of Renewable Natural Resources, LSU Agricultural Center. Her presentation will be followed by graduate student poster presentations on topics related to natural resources management. These presentations are sponsored by the Texas Cooperative Fish & Wildlife Research Unit and Department of Natural Resources Management.
8/6/2018
Amanda Garcia
amanda.m.garcia@ttu.edu
Ag Sciences and Natural Resources
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 8/16/2018
International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Avenue (Auditorium)
