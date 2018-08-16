TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Presentation by Dr. Megan La Peyre, U.S. Geological Survey
Dr. Megan La Peyre is with the USGS Louisiana Cooperative Fish & Wildlife Research Unit, School of Renewable Natural Resources, LSU Agricultural Center. Her presentation will be followed by graduate student poster presentations on topics related to natural resources management.  These presentations are sponsored by the Texas Cooperative Fish & Wildlife Research Unit and Department of Natural Resources Management.
8/6/2018

Amanda Garcia

amanda.m.garcia@ttu.edu

Ag Sciences and Natural Resources

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 8/16/2018

International Cultural Center, 601 Indiana Avenue (Auditorium)

