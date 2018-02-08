



The Banner production database will undergo an upgrade to a new release of Oracle software this Sunday (8/5/18) starting at 10:00 am CDT. The upgrade is expected to last no longer than 3 hours. During this time, Banner applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable. We regret any inconvenience this may cause. For any comments or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

8/2/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements

