Please join the staff of University Student Housing in welcoming over 8,000 Texas Tech residents the weekend of August 18th-19th. Be advised of changes in traffic flow and additional vehicle and pedestrian traffic on both Saturday and Sunday.







All residence halls officially open for occupancy beginning at 10:00am on Sunday, August 19th. Unofficial move-in for various student populations will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, August 18th.







During the move-in period, traffic on 18th Street will be restricted to east-bound flow only between Hartford Ave. and Flint Ave. to allow for additional unloading at the Chitwood/Weymouth/Coleman complexes. Those needing to drive near this area should allocate additional travel time.







Those working in the Wiggins Complex on Saturday or Sunday will enter through the Residence Hall parking lot from Hartford Ave. (near the Law School).







Traffic on Main Street between Akron Ave. and University Ave. will also be controlled with limited access to the lots and roads around Sneed and West Hall.





The University Student Housing main office will be open from 8:00am-5:00pm on both Saturday and Sunday to assist students and families as needed. Transportation and Parking, University ID, Student Business Services, Student Financial Aid, and the Barnes & Noble Bookstore will also maintain special weekend hours.







Specific questions about move-in weekend, or living on campus, can be directed to University Student Housing at (806) 742-2661 or by emailing housing@ttu.edu.

