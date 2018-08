The Banner production maintenance scheduled for Sunday, 8/5/2018, has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

8/2/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements