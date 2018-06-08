In Spring, 2018, the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center hosted an ePortfolio faculty learning community to continue the research and work focusing on the value of ePortfolios for our campus community initiated from groups on campus such as the Office of Planning and Assessment, TTU eLearning & Academic Partnerships, the Information Technology Division, and the Office of the Provost. Texas Tech University will make the Blackboard ePortfolio tool available to faculty and students in the Fall, 2018 semester. For more information about ePortfolios, please visit the resources developed by the faculty learning community.

We are pleased to announce a continuation of the faculty learning community through the Fall, 2018 and Spring, 2019 semesters. This group will investigate the pedagogical implications of integrating an ePortfolio into a course and/or at the department level. The ePortfolio Faculty Learning Community will meet approximately three times during the semester and will offer the opportunity to connect with others who are incorporating ePortfolios and continue to develop resources for our campus adoption of this pedagogy and tool. If you are interested in participating, please contact Suzanne Tapp (Executive Director, TLPDC) by August 31st.