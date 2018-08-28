The Lubbock Chorale, a 100-member faculty, staff, student, and community choral group, will be holding auditions for the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Email john.hollins@ttu.edu or call 806-401-1525 to schedule an audition (a non-threatening musical interview).





The Lubbock Chorale (TLC) is the oldest choral arts organization of the South Plains as well as a choral ensemble of Texas Tech University, and therefore is comprised of community members (a majority) and TTU students, staff, and faculty. TLC meets once a week on Tuesday nights 7:30-9:30 p.m., in the choir hall (room M010) of the TTU School of Music. For more information on the Lubbock Chorale, please visit www.lubbockchorale.org. The primary musical mission of the Chorale is to prepare and perform art-music masterworks of the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary periods.





Auditions for this season will be held at the TTU School of Music on August 28, 2018 working backward from 7 pm. Auditions for the Chorale consist of you bringing in a brief solo (pianist provided) that best shows the natural qualities of your voice; vocalization (guided); and possibly a brief sight-reading/rhythm example or some pitch memory examples (singing back three to four pitches played on the piano). The solo can be as simple as "Happy Birthday," "My Country 'Tis of Thee," or a hymn. Members may choose to not participate in any particular concert cycle (see below) but there are rehearsal attendance requirements for each performance.





Please consider joining us for our 43rd season! Following is an overview of 2018-19 major concerts:





FALL MASTERWORKS: HAYDN THE CREATION

October 12 / 7:30 pm, Hemmle Recital Hall

Dress Rehearsal: October 11 / 7:00-10:00 pm, HRH





HOLIDAY POPS with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra

HANDEL "MESSIAH" PART I

December 1 / 7:30 pm, Lubbock Memorial Civic Center

Dress rehearsal schedule: 11/29 (7:00-9:30 PM); Sat 12/1 (2:00-4:30 PM)





ANNUAL GALA: SOUTH PACIFIC

March 23, 2019 - TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Ballroom; 6:30 pm

Dress rehearsal on the day of (3/23/19) at 4:30 pm, at the performance venue





MAY MASTERWORKS FINALE: "Bon Voyage!"

May 11 / 7:30 pm (6 pm set-up), Hemmle Hall

Dress Rehearsal: May 10 / 7:00-10:00 pm, Hemmle Recital Hall





We will be pleased to welcome you for your audition. Please schedule an appointment for August 28 by emailing john.hollins@ttu.edu or calling 806-401-1525.

















