The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) in collaboration with the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the Center for Global Communication is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2018-2019 Institute for Inclusive Excellence.



The Institute for Inclusive Excellence was created in 2009 and provides tenure-track faculty with an opportunity to develop and promote a greater understanding of the value of academic diversity. Participants will finish the Institute with a richer understanding of inclusivity and diverse teaching pedagogies.





The application is due on August 24th for more information visit at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Programs/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence.php or contact Erika Brooks-Hurst (806-834-6871; erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu).

Posted:

8/7/2018



Originator:

Erika Brooks-Hurst



Email:

erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr





Categories

Academic

Departmental

