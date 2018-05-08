Lubbock Power and Light has reported a power outage on the Texas Tech Lubbock campus. As a result, internet connectivity and electricity in the following areas of campus is currently unavailable:

Civil Engineering

Computer Science

Dan Law Field

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Jones AT&T Stadium

Creative Movement Studio

Marsha Sharp

Petroleum Engineering

Athletic Services

Kinesiology and Sport Management

Physical Plant

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

Library

Music

Student Union

Bob Fuller Track

National Wind Institute

Mathematics

LP&L staff are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. At this time, power is not stable. Please turn off any computing or electrical equipment that you do not need until further notice. Thank you for your patience.

