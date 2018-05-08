TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Power Outage on TTU Campus – Turn off Unneeded Equipment

Lubbock Power and Light has reported a power outage on the Texas Tech Lubbock campus. As a result, internet connectivity and electricity in the following areas of campus is currently unavailable: 

  • Civil Engineering 
  • Computer Science 
  • Dan Law Field 
  • Electrical Engineering 
  • Mechanical Engineering 
  • Jones AT&T Stadium 
  • Creative Movement Studio 
  • Marsha Sharp 
  • Petroleum Engineering 
  • Athletic Services 
  • Kinesiology and Sport Management 
  • Physical Plant 
  • McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center 
  • Library 
  • Music 
  • Student Union 
  • Bob Fuller Track 
  • National Wind Institute 
  • Mathematics

LP&L staff are working diligently to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. At this time, power is not stable. Please turn off any computing or electrical equipment that you do not need until further notice. Thank you for your patience.

Posted:
8/5/2018

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


