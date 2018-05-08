The Operations Division reports that power has been restored to all buildings. Both Operations and LP&L report that power is stable for all locations at this time, and electrical and computing equipment may be turned back on.



Some IT services, including wired and wireless networking in some buildings, experienced an outage as a result of this power failure. IT staff are working diligently to bring these services back up as quickly as possible. We will provide an additional update once all services are online. Thank you for your patience.