As previously reported earlier today, Lubbock Power and Light reported that the power outage on campus has been resolved. IT Division staff have confirmed that almost all affected IT services have been restored as well, with the exception of HPCC’s Hrothgar cluster and the network connection to the construction trailer at Experimental Sciences Building (ESB) II. Both of these items will be addressed in the morning. Thank you for your patience. If you continue to experience problems accessing any IT services, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

8/5/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





