Students Come Get Your POA!
Student Legal Services is offering students a Power of Attorney workshop on Monday, August 20, from 2:30 - 4:00 p.m.  This service is only available to current TTU students.  Please visit our table near the SUB food court and CopyMail.  It only takes around 15 minutes to execute your Medical Power of Attorney and other documents.  You must bring your drivers license!
8/7/2018

JEFF Hays

jeff.hays@ttu.edu

Student Legal Services

Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/20/2018

SUB near the food court and MailTech

