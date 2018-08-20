Student Legal Services is offering students a Power of Attorney workshop on Monday, August 20, from 2:30 - 4:00 p.m. This service is only available to current TTU students. Please visit our table near the SUB food court and CopyMail. It only takes around 15 minutes to execute your Medical Power of Attorney and other documents. You must bring your drivers license!

Posted:

8/7/2018



Originator:

JEFF Hays



Email:

jeff.hays@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Legal Services



Event Information

Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 8/20/2018



Location:

SUB near the food court and MailTech



