|
Student Legal Services is offering students a Power of Attorney workshop on Monday, August 20, from 2:30 - 4:00 p.m. This service is only available to current TTU students. Please visit our table near the SUB food court and CopyMail. It only takes around 15 minutes to execute your Medical Power of Attorney and other documents. You must bring your drivers license!
|Posted:
8/7/2018
Originator:
JEFF Hays
Email:
jeff.hays@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Legal Services
Event Information
Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/20/2018
Location:
SUB near the food court and MailTech
Categories