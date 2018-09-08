Student Legal Services is offering students a Power of Attorney workshop on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, August 22, 23,and 24, from 9:00 a.m. -- 12:00 noon. This service is only available to current TTU students. Please come by our table near the SUB food court and CopyMail. It only takes around 15 minutes to execute your Medical Power of Attorney and other documents. You must bring your drivers license!