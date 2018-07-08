The Pathways to Resilient Youth Development (PRYDe) lab is recruiting up to four research assistants to work on a project involving classroom behavior, mental health, and cognitive development within Head Start preschoolers. We are seeking students who can register for at least three credits of Psychology 4000 (approximately a ten hour / week commitment) for both the fall and spring semesters. Students must have completed either Statistics or Research Methods prior to beginning work on the project. We are specifically interested in individuals wishing to pursue either graduate training in applied psychology, child development, social work, or education. Previous childcare experience or research experience is a plus but not required.

Interested applicants should send an e-mail to Allie Gibson (alexandra.gibson@ttu.edu) with the following information:

Year in school and expected graduation date

Cumulative GPA

List of relevant coursework

Brief paragraph outlining postgraduate plans

Brief statement outlining reason for being interested in this research project

Description of any previous childcare or research experience (preferred but not required)

Writing sample (e.g., research paper written in APA format)



Applications are due by August 10th but will be reviewed on a rolling basis.



