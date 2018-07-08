Veterans Needed for a Horseback Riding Research Study





The Equine-Assisted Counseling and Wellness Lab in collaboration with the Research

Intervention Lab at Texas Tech University are looking for veterans who experience symptoms

of posttraumatic stress to help us on a research project about the effects of therapeutic

horseback riding on veteran’s health and wellbeing. This study involves participating in a 1

hour per week, 6-week horseback riding program at the Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding and

Therapy Center. In order to understand how time with horses may improve veterans’ health,

we will ask participants to complete some questionnaires and physical tests before, during,

and after the horseback riding program. Participants’ time commitment will be approximately

11 hours. There is no cost to participate.





For more information, or if you are interested in participating, please contact the research

team by phone at 806-834-5894 or email Kandis.cazenave@ttu.edu.





Principal Investigator

Katy Schroeder, Ph.D., NCC

Assistant Professor, Companion Animal Science

Department of Animal and Food Sciences

Texas Tech University

Phone 806-834-5894

Fax 806-742-4003

katy.schroeder@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech

University.