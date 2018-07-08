ATTENTION: Due to the work on the tower, KTTZ-FM and KTXT-FM will be not be broadcasting an over air signal. The antennas are being removed for the next 2 or 3 weeks. However, both stations will still have their streams so listeners can still listen online at Radio.KTTZ.org or on the KTTZ mobile app. We apologize for inconvenience but we'll meet you back on 89.1 FM as soon as we can! For updates visit our website Radio.KTTZ.org or follow us on social media.