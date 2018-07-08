There are still seats available in two interdisciplinary honors courses (Fall 2018): HONS 2314-H01: Europe and Its Cinema (which gives Creative Arts core curriculum credit) and HUM 2301-H01: The Western Intellectual Tradition I (this gives Language, Philosophy, and Culture core curriculum credit). Honors students are welcome to enroll. Non-Honors students are also eligible if they have a GPA of 3.0 or higher; they will need to contact Honors@ttu.edu for a permit to enroll in any of these courses.



More info:



HONS 2314-H01: Europe and Its Cinema

This interdisciplinary seminar proposes an introduction to the study of the European culture through the masterpieces of its cinema. We will look at some of the most significant social, political, cultural and intellectual developments in 20th and 21st century Europe as seen through works by major European directors: Serguei Eisenstein, Jean Renoir, Vittorio de Sica, Andrei Tarkovsky, Luis Buñuel, Ingmar Bergman, Roberto Rosselini, Emir Kusturica, and others. Consistent with the Honors College’s philosophy, we will consider their films interdisciplinary: both aesthetically, as works of art in and for themselves, but also as “windows” (distorting and enriching at the same time) through which we can have access to the world that these works come from, to their social, political, intellectual and artistic contexts. Such masterpieces testify to the immense richness and complexity of cinema as a medium: an art film always reveals itself as work of art, but it also speaks of wars and revolutions, anxieties and phantasms, major social upheavals, new philosophical ideas and artistic avant-gardes, scientific discoveries and paradigm shifts.



Instructor: Bradatan

Meets: Thursday, 6-8.50PM





HUM 2301: The Western Intellectual Tradition: Beginnings to Renaissance I

Description: Why is a given literary, philosophical or artistic work considered “novel,” “innovative” or “revolutionary”? How is it that the new appears against a certain intellectual background? To what extent is novelty an “objective” characteristic, intrinsic to the work itself and to what extent is it the result of its interaction with the intellectual/artistic environment within which it emerges? What roles do extraneous factors (such as competition and demands of the market, political pressure/sponsorship, ideological and religious censorship) play in the genesis of novelty? What are the major patterns of intellectual and artistic change in the West? These are some of the questions that we will be addressing in the class. The seminar is an introduction to the Western humanities from Antiquity to Renaissance, with a special emphasis on the issues of novelty, originality, “paradigm shift,” and intellectual change. The course proposes a close look at some of the intense “knots” of novelty, first of all in philosophy and literature, but also in the arts, with the aim of bringing about a better understanding of how cultural history works, what the main “patterns of change” in the Western tradition are, how originality is possible, and how the new is produced. This course has writing intensive requirements.



Instructor: Bradatan

Meets: Tuesdays/Thursdays, 3:30-4:50 PM