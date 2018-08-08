CAMPUS CRIME ALERT NOTIFICATION



In compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, the Texas Tech Police Department is giving a timely warning notice about a man arrested with a knife in the 300 block of University Avenue



LUBBOCK POLICE DEPARTMENT CASE #18-29692



On 8-8-18 at approximately 1:00 AM, the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) responded to a report of a man with a knife in the 300 block of University Avenue. Upon arrival, LPD Officers surrounded the subject and cordoned off the area. The subject was arrested without incident at approximately 1:30 AM.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



The Texas Tech Police Department would like to remind the Texas Tech community to be aware of their surroundings at all times.