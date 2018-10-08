Texas Tech takes every effort to safeguard IT resources and the data used by students, faculty, and staff. As Banner makes the transition to a more modern technology foundation, TTUS IT is taking the opportunity to increase security by implementing two-factor authentication to the Banner 9 Administration application this Sunday, 8/12/2018, during the normal maintenance cycle at 6:00 pm. This additional security adds another layer of protection to the application that provides access to personally identifiable information and other sensitive data contained in the Banner Database.

You may find additional information about two factor authentication online at https://www.askit.ttu.edu/2fa. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.